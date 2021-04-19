Tyler man arrested for kidnapping after police rescue Alabama teen

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 6:51 am

TYLER — A 13-year-old girl from Alabama was rescued from a home in Tyler around 5:00 Saturday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, Tyler, was charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child, sex-trafficking of a child and resisting arrest. His bonds total to $560,000. Tyler police received information from the FBI that the girl might be at a location on Woods Boulevard. Police talked to Skipworth and found evidence that the girl could possibly be at the location. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says Skipworth got into an altercation with officers and tried to bite one of them. Police detained Skipworth until they received a search warrant, They located the teen in the house a short time later. Erbaugh said Skipworth picked the girl up in Alabama and had her for two days. Police have custody of the girl until her mother arrives from Alabama.

