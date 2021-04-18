Trevor Lawrence, wife to donate $20,000 to Jacksonville charities after Jaguars fans’ wedding gift

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2021 at 7:42 pm

By MICHAEL DIROCCO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even Trevor Lawrence thinks he’s likely going to be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ choice at the top of the NFL draft.

The former Clemson standout acknowledged that during a Sunday evening tweet in which he thanked Jaguars fans for purchasing a wedding gift and raising more than $11,000 for him to donate to a charity of his choice. Lawrence wrote that he and his wife, Marissa, will donate $20,000 to charities in Jacksonville and that they “hope to be a part of your community soon.”

“Soon” will likely mean April 29, shortly after the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN app). The Jaguars have the first overall pick, and the expectation since the 2020 season ended is the team will select Lawrence, whom ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks as his fourth-highest-graded quarterback prospect behind John Elway, Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told NBCSports.com last month that taking Lawrence with the first overall pick is “the direction we’re going.”

Jaguars fans put together a social media campaign to raise money to purchase a gift for Lawrence’s wedding. The total donations raised reached $11,203, according to one of the organizers of the fund-raising drive.

Go Back