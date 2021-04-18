Severe storms in Florida as milder weather returns for East Coast

(NEW YORK) — Severe storms are expected across northern and central Florida with gusty winds and hail on Sunday through Monday as more snow showers move through the Rockies in the West with up to four states under winter weather alerts.

Overall, a quiet weather pattern takes us into the first half of the week for most of the Northeast with temperatures back in the 60s to 70s.

A frontal system will hover over Florida for the next 48 hours and will bring more rain, gusty winds and hail across central and southern Florida through Monday.An estimated 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible with this system through Tuesday.

Elsewhere, temperatures start to bounce back to the 60s and 70s today through Wednesday across the Northeast.

Unfortunately, the spring warmth will be short-lived with temperatures back down to the 50s by the end of the week.

Scattered showers will be possible on Monday across the Northeast as another system is expected to bring heavy rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

In the Midwest, a cold blast should arrive earlier in the week with an opportunity for accumulating snow across the Rockies and winter weather alerts are in effect for four states on Sunday through Monday evening from Montana to New Mexico.

There is an elevated fire risk on Sunday across the Pacific Northwest to Southern California and that threat will spread to Nevada and Utah by tomorrow.

There are wind advisories in effect in California, Washington and Montana through Monday with gusts up to 45 mph possible and humidity levels as low as 10%.

