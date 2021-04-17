Police name man killed by officer during airport shootout

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2021 at 4:10 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio have released the name of a man who fatally shot himself during a shootout with an officer outside San Antonio International Airport. Lt. Michelle Ramos said Saturday that the Bexar County medical examiner identified the man as Joe Gomez. Ramos did not provide any other identifying details, such as his age, and hasn’t returned messages seeking additional comment. Police Chief William McManus has said the suspect in the shooting Thursday had a history of mental illness and that police had interacted with him in the past. Authorities believe he also opened fire from a busy overpass in northern San Antonio earlier Thursday.

Go Back